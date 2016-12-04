A growing footprint
CHI Memorial Hospital fulfills mission during seven-year building and renovation project
By Paul Schulz
There’s a new emerald gem on Chattanooga’s skyline, and it’s topped with a pair of gleaming white crosses that proclaim CHI Memorial Hospital’s faith-based mission.
The crosses adorn a new state-of-the-art seven-story tower and wing of surgical suites and cardiovascular intensive-care beds. Both feature a modern design dominated by soothing emerald glass. And they reflect the presence of East Tennessee's only Catholic hospital in one of the country's fastest-growing cities.
Giving and receiving
Help is just around the corner as Schrivers reach out to family hit by Gatlinburg firestorm
By Bill Brewer
November wildfires that swept through Gatlinburg left a charred trail of destruction with a most unusual signature. Some houses and businesses in the path of flames were untouched while structures beside them burned to the ground.
Nowhere is the eerie pattern more evident than in the Norton Creek subdivision off of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.
Colleges come calling
KCHS seniors join long list of athletes to sign scholarships
By Dan McWilliams
Knoxville Catholic High School has launched many collegiate and professional athletic careers, and National Signing Day on Feb. 1 served as the latest springboard for eight student-athletes committing to colleges and universities.
Schools accreditation reaches critical phase
The Diocese of Knoxville school system is being reviewed by AdvancED for certification as a system of excellence
By Bill Brewer
Diocesan-wide schools accreditation, a project Diocese of Knoxville education leaders have been working on for two years, reaches a critical phase this month.
The diocesan school system is officially being reviewed by AdvancED for certification as a system of excellence. During February a team of education professionals will visit all 10 schools in the diocese.
Cathedral committee plans for dedication mass
The planning committee for the Mass of dedication for the new Cathedral of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus has been formed and will be led by Bishop Richard F. Stika. Bishop Stika has set the dedication Mass for March 3, 2018.
Hundreds take part in Knoxville March for Life
Pro-life community joins together in support of women and their unborn children
By Bill Brewer
Women, men, and children of all walks of faith joined together Jan. 22 to pray for an end to abortion and show solidarity to mark the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion across the country.
Knoxville's annual March for Life, coordinated by the Knox County chapter of Tennessee Right to Life, attracted 542 pro-life enthusiasts who held babies, banners, signs, and rosaries as they voiced their support.
Monsignor Mankel receives MLK Commission award
By Bill Brewer
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission has presented its 2017 Chair's Award to Monsignor Xavier Mankel for his work in support of justice and equality.
Columns
He Dwells Among Us
By Bishop Richard F. Stika
We are all called to be mothers of Christ and to be bearers of Christ to others
"In you, all find their home." It is hard to call any one psalm my favorite, as I have so many, but I always like to pause over this verse at the end of Psalm 87 when praying the Liturgy of the Hours. It represents to me the joy of what "home" truly is as a sacred place of communion as a family of God. It reminds me, as the saints tell us, that what is said of Mary can be said of the Church, and should be said of each one of us. With our new cathedral a year from its dedication on March 3, 2018, we will celebrate in a special way the meaning of "home."
Living the readings
By Father Joseph Brando
Ten weeks of Scripture meditation will prepare you for Easter
In this issue we will be looking at all the Sunday Scripture readings in February and March. This period of time starts in Ordinary Time following Epiphany and continues until the day before Holy Week. One might think that these Sundays may be disconnected. However, the contrary is true.
Understanding the sacraments
Fr. Randy Stice
The Lectionary for Mass Supplement contains additions for a number of optional memorials
In its Constitution on the Sacred Liturgy, Vatican Council II stressed the multifaceted role of Sacred Scripture in the liturgy. "Sacred Scripture is of the greatest importance in the celebration of the liturgy. From it are taken the readings, which are explained in the homily and the psalms that are sung.
Praying for Perspective
By George Valadie
Making sure our Lenten sacrifices glorify God, not us, no matter how young or old we are
The arrival of Ash Wednesday on March 1 means Lent is upon us and Easter soon will be here. I don’t know if it’s my imagination, but I think Lent is harder than it used to be.
In my younger days, I was pretty sure what the Church wanted of a little lad like me throughout these 40 days — to give up something, anything. And if I was successful, God would be proud, and grace would be mine.
Read more…
Marriage enrichment corner
Marian Christiana
Marian Christiana

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' (USCCB) National Marriage Week annual initiative begins Feb. 7 and ends Feb. 14 this year. Archbishop Charles Chaput, chairman of the Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth, states that the week "provides an opportunity to celebrate the gift and blessing of marriage and to affirm and support engaged and married couples."