Giving and receiving

Help is just around the corner as Schrivers reach out to family hit by Gatlinburg firestorm



By Bill Brewer

November wildfires that swept through Gatlinburg left a charred trail of destruction with a most unusual signature. Some houses and businesses in the path of flames were untouched while structures beside them burned to the ground.

Nowhere is the eerie pattern more evident than in the Norton Creek subdivision off of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. Read more…

Colleges come calling

KCHS seniors join long list of athletes to sign scholarships



By Dan McWilliams

Knoxville Catholic High School has launched many collegiate and professional athletic careers, and National Signing Day on Feb. 1 served as the latest springboard for eight student-athletes committing to colleges and universities. Read more…

Schools accreditation reaches critical phase

The Diocese of Knoxville school system is being reviewed by AdvancED for certification as a system of excellence

By Bill Brewer

Diocesan-wide schools accreditation, a project Diocese of Knoxville education leaders have been working on for two years, reaches a critical phase this month.

The diocesan school system is officially being reviewed by AdvancED for certification as a system of excellence. During February a team of education professionals will visit all 10 schools in the diocese. Read more…